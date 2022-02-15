DANVILLE (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday confirmed the identity of the woman who drowned with her child in a backyard pool in an exclusive Blackhawk neighborhood over the weekend.

Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jimmy Lee on Tuesday morning confirmed that the two drowning victims who died Saturday were 31-year-old Hollister resident Llaneth Chavez and her 4-year-old daughter.

In a statement, Lee said autopsies were conducted on the two drowning victims Monday morning. The cause of death for both is pending the results of toxicology tests.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the drowning of Chavez and her daughter.

Contra Costa Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on East Ridge Court at around 2:56 p.m. regarding a woman who was found in a swimming pool and was not breathing.

Arriving deputies rendered aid to the woman and learned that a child, who had also been in the pool, had already been taken to San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

Both the woman and the child were pronounced dead at the hospital. At this point, investigators said, the deaths do not appear suspicious and there was no signs of foul play.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.