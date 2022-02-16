SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Across the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday morning residents began enjoying a level of new freedom since the pandemic roared back to life last summer as statewide and local mandates requiring vaccinated individuals to wear COVID masks in most indoor settings were lifted.

The strict indoor mask requirements were put in place last summer during the surge of the delta variant and remained in place during omicron’s steep uptick in the cases. Now with new cases plunging, officials say its time for a change.

The only holdout in the region was Santa Clara County where health officials still are not comfortable lifting the mandate. The mandate also remains in place for unvaccinated individuals across the Bay Area and state.

“I know that some may be weary of masking while others are anxious about the consequences of people unmasking,” Santa County public health director Dr. Sara Cody told reporters last week. “And there are varying and strong opinions in our community. But ultimately, our job is to follow the science to keep our community as save as possible and to insure that we continue to protect the people who are most venerable.”

While the mandate easing covers most indoor settings including restaurants, bars, grocery stores offices, and museums, there are local exceptions.

For example, the masking requirements remain in place for San Francisco City Hall and city-operated buildings. Individual business owners also have the option to still require masks, but were thrilled to now have a choice.

“We’re going to take off our masks and we are so excited!” said Lisa Lucero with Accents boutique in Novato.

“Time is here where we are not pushed to put our mask on,” added business owner Mondi Safa.

While many have been looking forward to this day, store employees know for some it’s going to take time to adjust and get comfortable being around others not wearing masks again.

“Of course we want to be careful and respectful,” Lucero said. “So people come in the store and they want to wear their masks, no problem. I will put one on if they feel more comfortable with me wearing one.”

Along San Francisco’s famed Fisherman’s Wharf, business owners were welcoming the new health order.

Workers at Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum say they expect to get more visitors.

“Since a lot of tourists come to the pier, it’s probably a lot like since a lot of people that aren’t from California don’t like wearing masks, I feel like it would bring a lot more people in honestly,” said cashier Jasmine Castillo.

Castillo said it has been tough enforcing the mask policies.

“If you walk through the museum, we have to keep telling them to put it back on, and it’s a struggle,” she said.