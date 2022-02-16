SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) – The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) plans to shut down some light-rail tracks from Thursday through early March so crews can replace tracks that have reached the end of their use, according to the VTA.
The track closure from Thursday to March 4 will be along North First Street between East Hedding Street and Interstate Highway 880, a junction known as the Younger “Half Grand” where trains enter and leave the Guadalupe Yard maintenance facility. The tracks being replaced date back to the system’s original construction in the 1980s, VTA officials said.READ MORE: San Francisco Mayor Breed Lays Out Timeline For New School Board Members Following Recall Vote
Riders will be able to take bus shuttles between the Gish and Civic Center stations during the closure but should expect delays, according to the VTA.READ MORE: UPDATE: Hazmat Situation Cleared At Fremont Industrial Gas Supplier
Crews will be installing a perimeter fence to try to dampen noise from the track replacement, which will include jackhammering and work done at night.
More details about the project can be found online and people needing assistance as a result of the closure can call VTA customer service at (408) 321-2300 or email customer.service@vta.org.MORE NEWS: Police: San Francisco Safeway Shooting Followed Parking Lot Altercation
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.