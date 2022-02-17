DALY CITY (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a 55-year-old San Pablo man with multiple prior bank robbery convictions suspected of robbing a bank in Daly City last week, San Mateo County prosecutors said Thursday.
Cleophas Kirksey was arrested following the robbery reported at about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 at a Wells Fargo bank inside the Lucky Supermarkets store on Mission Street, according to the District Attorney’s Office.READ MORE: UPDATE: Man Accused Of Stalking, Masturbating Outside Berkeley School Identified As District Employee
In the robbery, the suspect handed a note to a teller saying “Give me all your large bills; I don’t want 20s,” then fled after receiving stacks of $50 and $100 bills, prosecutors said.READ MORE: Newsom To Unveil 'SMARTER Plan' Outlining California's New Approach to COVID
Kirksey was on federal felony probation and his probation officer identified him as the suspect. He was arrested five days later at his home, where authorities found stacks of $50 and $100 bills and the clothing he allegedly wore during the robbery, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Kirksey made his initial appearance in court Wednesday to face robbery and burglary charges. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered held in jail on $1 million bail, with a preliminary hearing set for March 3, prosecutors said.MORE NEWS: 20-Year-Old Arrested in September Road Rage Shooting Near Caldecott Tunnel
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.