SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist was killed during the Thursday morning commute in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the Robin Williams Tunnel, backing up traffic into Marin County.
A short time later, there was an unrelated three-car crash in the southbound lanes on the Golden Gate Bridge that backed up traffic to the north end of the span.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the deadly accident was reported at 6:47 a.m. in the northbound lanes
For yet undetermined reasons, the motorcyclist lost control, was severely injured and came to rest in the slow lane. A motorist stopped to slow approaching traffic and protect the rider from being hit.
Arriving CHP officers reduced the traffic flow to one lane. The motorcyclist reportedly die of his injuries.
There was a major backup in northbound traffic with no estimated when the lanes would reopen. The CHP was advising motorists of slow travel and recommending use of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.
No other details where immediately available.