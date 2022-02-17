COVID:Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Pleasanton police shot and killed a domestic violence suspect following a standoff with officers, Thursday.

Police confirmed the shooting at an apartment complex on Willow Ave. just south of Owens Dr. and the Dublin Pleasanton BART station.

Still frame from bystander video of moment of fatal police shooting of domestic violence suspect, February 17, 2022. (Image credit: Luis Castillo)

The suspect was barricaded inside a ground floor unit of The Galloway apartments. Bystander video showed officers breaking a window and appearing to get ready to enter the unit. Moments later, the suspect is seen walking out of the apartment toward the officers as officers open fire.

Police outside a broken apartment window on Willow Ave. near Owens Dr. in Pleasanton following an officer-involved shooting, February 17, 2022. (CBS)

A neighbor said after three-plus hours into the standoff she heard flash-bang devices and saw police breaking the window before the person emerged and was shot.

No officers were hurt. Pleasanton police did not immediately confirm the suspect’s death and a police spokesman said additional details would follow.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Police an apartment on Willow Ave. near Owens Dr. in Pleasanton following an officer-involved shooting, February 17, 2022. (CBS)