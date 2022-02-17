PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Pleasanton police shot and killed a domestic violence suspect following a standoff with officers, Thursday.
Police confirmed the shooting at an apartment complex on Willow Ave. just south of Owens Dr. and the Dublin Pleasanton BART station.
The suspect was barricaded inside a ground floor unit of The Galloway apartments. Bystander video showed officers breaking a window and appearing to get ready to enter the unit. Moments later, the suspect is seen walking out of the apartment toward the officers as officers open fire.

A neighbor said after three-plus hours into the standoff she heard flash-bang devices and saw police breaking the window before the person emerged and was shot.
No officers were hurt. Pleasanton police did not immediately confirm the suspect’s death and a police spokesman said additional details would follow.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.