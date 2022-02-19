TURLOCK (CBS/AP) — Police are searching for a suspect after seven people were wounded in a shooting outside a bar in Turlock early Saturday, authorities said.

At least six victims were hospitalized but none of the injuries was life-threatening, Turlock police Sgt. Michael Parmley told the Modesto Bee.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls around 2 a.m. reporting gunfire outside La Cantina bar, police said.

Responding officers found victims suffering a variety of injuries, from a gunshot to the face to grazing wounds, Parmley said.

Detectives don’t believe the shooting was random but, rather, developed from an earlier altercation in the bar.

Evidence found at the scene indicates the shooter targeted a single individual but fired indiscriminately into a crowd hitting six bystanders.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and trying to identify a single shooter who was involved.

Turlock, home to about 73,000 people in Stanislaus County, is about 100 miles east-southeast of San Francisco.

