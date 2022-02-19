SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (KOVR) — A wild 500-pound black bear broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe and this isn’t the first time, police said.
This bear has broken into dozens of homes and has become quite a problem for locals.
Known as “Hank the Tank,” the locals are contemplating whether or not to have the bear killed as they believe it may be the only option at this point.
He’s well-known and is now wanted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A spokesperson said the bear has damaged dozens of homes and is responsible for more than 150 calls.
The Department of Fish and Wildlife have been trying to track and trap Hank for more than six months.
“These are neighborhoods, there’s a lot of people around, traffic and cars. So, we have to do this in a way that is safe for both the public and the bear itself,” explained spokesperson Peter Tira. “This is a severely food habituated bear. What that means is this is a bear that has lost all fear of people and it sees people and homes as a source of food.”
