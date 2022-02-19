OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – Video has surfaced of a father and son being attacked by a man who yelled racial slurs at them in Oakland’s Chinatown earlier this month.
In a clip obtained by KPIX 5, video shows a suspect walking up to the family on 9th Street near Webster on February 11th before 1 p.m.
The victim, who was walking with his parents, told KPIX 5’s Betty Yu that the man started yelling racial slurs out of nowhere from behind. He told the suspect to leave him alone, and that’s when the man started punching him.
His 76-year-old dad, who was seen wearing a baseball hat and mask in the video, tried to intervene, but the suspect pushed him down.
Volunteers from the East Bay Toishan Association were patrolling in the area, and flagged down a passing police vehicle. Officers also surrounded the suspect.
Oakland Police said they arrested the suspect for elder abuse and battery. A law enforcement source said the suspect has a history of arrests for unprovoked attacks and is on probation for assault.
He had previously been arrested by the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for unprovoked attacks. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity.
The victim said he is doing okay, though he sustained some injuries.