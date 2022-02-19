SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old Oakland man with dealing methamphetamine and fentanyl on the streets of San Francisco’s troubled Tenderloin District.
The crime-ridden neighborhood is currently under a local state of emergency as San Francisco officials try to end the open-air illegal distribution of drugs.READ MORE: Richmond Police Seek Suspect In Violent McDonald's Drive-Thru Assault
U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and DEA Special Agent in Charge Wade R. Shannon jointly announced on Friday the arrest and charging of Dixis Archaga-Reyes. The drug dealing charges were set out in a criminal complaint and unsealed in federal court.
According to the criminal complaint, Archaga-Reyes sold drugs on multiple occasions near the Tenderloin. It describes four transactions between November 2, 2021 and February 4, 2022 in which Archaga-Reyes sold methamphetamine, fentanyl, or both to an undercover Task Force officer working with the DEA and the San Francisco Police Department.READ MORE: Oakland School Board Votes to Proceed With Planned Campus Closures
In an alleged February 4 incident, Archaga-Reyes communicated with the undercover agent by text and arranged to sell an ounce of fentanyl for $500 and 4 ounces of methamphetamine for $1,000 near 7th and Mission Streets.
According to the complaint, the undercover agent arrived at the area at approximately 4:39 p.m., driving a vehicle into which Archaga-Reyes entered on the passenger side. The transaction, which allegedly was recorded on video, involved Archaga-Reyes handing to the agent numerous clear plastic bags containing suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine in exchange for $1,500 in pre-marked bills.
After the transaction, Archaga-Reyes exited the vehicle and the government took steps to confirm the plastic bags contained methamphetamine and fentanyl.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Suspect Arrested In Highway 29 Shooting, Napa Carjacking
The complaint charges Archaga-Reyes with distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl. The statutory maximum penalty for each of these charges is a maximum of 40 years imprisonment, a $5 million fine. Archaga-Reyes remains in custody. His next court date is Feb. 28 for a detention hearing.