OAKLAND (BCN/CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal collision on northbound Interstate Highway 880 early Sunday as a 34-year-old San Francisco man.

The California Highway Patrol reported the fatal traffic collision closed northbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland for several hours early Sunday morning.

CHP officers and Oakland Fire Department crews responded to reports just after 12:30 a.m. of a body in the right lane of the highway and of an overturned vehicle south of the 7th Street off-ramp.

The CHP issued a SigAlert at 12:53 a.m. closing all northbound lanes and diverted traffic off the highway at the exit to Interstate Highway 980.

CHP later reported that the crash involved a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation shows that a BMW traveling in the carpool lane near the Seventh Street off-ramp struck the motorcycle from behind at about 12:30 a.m. and rolled over.

The motorcyclist, Anthony Coleman, was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The driver of the BMW and a passenger were uninjured.

CHP reported that the scene had been cleared by 4:30 a.m.

