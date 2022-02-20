RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Investigators have released photos of a woman they say brutally assaulted a mother who was attacked while waiting in line with her children at a Richmond McDonald’s drive-thru.
Richmond police detectives hope the photos will lead to them identifying and taking the suspect into custody.
According to investigators the incident took place on Feb. 5th at approximately 12:16 p.m. in the McDonald’s drive-thru at 2301 MacDonald Ave.
The victim entered the drive-thru with her children in the car. The suspect then accused the victim of cutting in line, and rammed her car into the victim’s vehicle.
When the victim got out of her car, the suspect drove directly toward her, striking and dragging her across the parking lot for more than 150 feet before stopping.
The suspect then got out of the car and punched the victim several times as she remained on the ground before quickly fleeing the scene. There was no information released on the victim’s injuries or her condition.
"Investigators believe this incident was an unprovoked attack upon the victim and her children," Richmond police said in a Facebook post.
If you recognize the suspect, please contact Detective O. Guzman at OGuzman@RichmondPD.net or 510-672-2493.