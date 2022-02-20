SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Police arrested two people Saturday night in Santa Rosa for possession of a loaded handgun along with heroin and other drugs following a traffic stop of a vehicle with expired registration.
According to a news release issued by Santa Rosa police early Sunday, officers stopped a vehicle at 7:50 p.m. in a location they did not disclose. When they learned the vehicle's female passenger — 36-year-old Hailey Hendricks of Santa Rosa — was on felony probation, they began a search of her, the car and the male driver, 57-year-old Troy Bingham, of Santa Rosa.
Police found a small .22-caliber handgun loaded with one bullet in the man's possession. Both suspects confirmed that the handgun had been in Hendricks' possession shortly before the traffic stop.
The search wound up including the apartment where the couple had been staying and where police found the heroin, methamphetamine, drug packaging material and a digital scale.
Police arrested Bingham on suspicion of five felonies, four of which were related to the gun possession and the other to drugs. Hendricks was arrested on suspicion of three felonies, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of narcotics for sale and violation of felony probation.
