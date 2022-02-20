WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS News) — The U.S. has intelligence that Russian commanders have received orders to proceed with an invasion of Ukraine, with commanders on the ground making specific plans for how they would maneuver in their sectors of the battlefield, CBS News national security correspondent David Martin reported on “Face the Nation” Sunday.
The intelligence indicates that “they’re doing everything that American commanders would do once they got the order to proceed,” Martin said.
After weeks of warning that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, President Biden told reporters Friday that he’s “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin had made the decision to invade Ukraine and said the U.S. believes Russian forces intend to attack in the “coming days.”