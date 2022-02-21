First Alert Weather: Storm System To Deliver Showers, Possible Hail Before Freeze WarningA storm system in the Pacific Northwest will bring off-and-on rain showers into the Bay Area Monday and Tuesday with chilly, near-freezing temperatures temperatures forecast for the rest of the week.

UPDATE: Arctic Cold Front Brings Chilly Blast; Chance of Rain, Snow at Lower ElevationsThe springlike weather that the Bay Area and northern California have enjoyed for the last week is ending as an arctic cold front brings chilly weather as well as a chance of rain and snow at lower elevations.

UPDATE: Tahoe Flurries Ends Sierra's Record Lack Of Snowfall; 9 Inches Falls On Mt. RoseA weather system rolled into the Sierra Tuesday, dumping nearly 2 inches of snow and ending a record 37 consecutive days without precipitation during meteorological winter.

Mother Nature Takes The Sierra On A Wild Ride; Record Set For Lack Of SnowfallMother Nature has taken the Sierra on a wild ride over the last three months. Just ask the researchers at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab nestled in the mountains near the famed Donner Pass.