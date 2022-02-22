DONNER SUMMIT (CBS SF) — A winter storm front moved through the Sierra Tuesday, dumping more than a foot of snow near Donner Summit and triggering treacherous driving conditions that led to numerous spinouts and crashes.
The California Highway Patrol in Truckee posted on Twitter at 3:15 p.m. that they “had about eight traffic collisions within an hour including several big rigs.”
READ MORE: UPDATE: FBI Asked To Launch Investigation Of SFPD Use Of Sexual Assault Victim's DNA
Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries in the crashes including a driver who slammed into the rear of a big rig.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Sierra until 5 a.m. on Wednesday. Chain controls were in place in the high passes on Highway 50 and I-80.READ MORE: Teen Girl Found Dead Of Possible Overdose In San Francisco SoMa Identified
“A cold weather system will continue bring moderate to locally heavy snow to the northern Sierra Nevada through this evening,” the weather service said. “Low snow levels may bring a dusting of snow into the lower foothill elevations during this time.”
At the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab located near Donner Summit nearly a foot of snow had fallen by 8 a.m.MORE NEWS: Inmate Pleads Guilty In $25 Million Rip-Off Of State Unemployment COVID Benefits
“11.1′ (inches) of #snow over the last 24 hours at our 8am measurement! With a snow water equivalent of 0.76′, our snow to liquid ratio was about 15:1.,” the researchers tweeted. “More is expected during the day today and we’re expecting it to end this evening or early tomorrow.”
Who needs a moment of #snow zen today?!
Here's a video of some big aggregate flakes falling right now ❄️ pic.twitter.com/g6Aqc368zg
— UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) February 22, 2022