SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s move to order entities in his state to investigate gender-affirming care for transgender children as child abuse is drawing reaction from across the country Wednesday, including sharp criticism from advocacy groups in California.

In a letter penned to Texas’s Department of Family and Protective Services, Abbott also called on doctors and teachers to report such treatments as abuse or face criminal penalties.

California State Senator Scott Weiner—who has authored legislation to protect transgender people in senior care facilities as well as in the criminal justice system—expressed shock at Abbott’s move.

“These kids, they see this. They’re aware of what’s happening. And they’re being told that because of who they are, you might get taken away from your parents and your parents might go to jail,” Weiner said. “How is a kid supposed to react to that? It’s despicable.”

Abbott pointed to an opinion written by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that described treatments like gender-affirming surgery as abusive.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the letter in a news conference Wednesday.

“There are efforts in some states, not just Texas, but also Florida, unfortunately others, that are designed to target and attack the kids who need support the most,” said Psaki. “LGBTQI+ students are already vulnerable to bullying and violence just for being themselves. This isn’t an isolated action as evidenced by multiple states pursuing this.”

Advocates like Equality California said the consequences could reach far beyond Texas.

“This is a national trend,” said Samuel Garrett-Pate, Managing Director of External Affairs of Equality California. “And anyone who believes that parents should love and respect and empower their children to be happy successful kids should be concerned by the fact that the Governor of Texas believes that he knows better than parents on how to treat their children.”

Others have called the timing into question as Abbott is in the midst of a statewide political campaign.