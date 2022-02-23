SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A fire early roared through a homeless encampment nestled in a void under a San Francisco freeway early Wednesday, killing one person and injuring three others.
The San Francisco Fire Department responded to smoke and flames below the Bosworth Street on-ramp to southbound I-280 in the city’s Glenn Park neighborhood at 12:26 p.m.
UPDATE— 4TH ADULT RESCUED PARAMEDICS PERFORMING LIFE SAVING TASKS—CRITICAL CONDITION—AVOID AREA https://t.co/fVmUzUUky1 pic.twitter.com/P4VOE1ODJP
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 23, 2022
Arriving crews forced their way into an enclosed void under the freeway where a group of homeless had set up a makeshift living space.
Three adults were pulled out and rushed to St. Francisco Memorial Hospital in critical condition. A fourth adult was pulled from the space, but died at the scene
While the cause remained under investigation, temperatures plunged into the 30s overnight in San Francisco. It was not immediately known if the residents had built a fire to keep warm and it got out of control.
Since the deaths happened on state property, the California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.