SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Police in San Rafael have arrested a Sonoma man in connection with a November robbery that led to fraudulent use of a victim’s bank cards.
According to a press release, on November 15, 2021, San Rafael officers responded to a 911 call in the area of the Shamrock Shopping Center on Irwin Street where witnesses reported seeing a man forcibly take a woman's purse before fleeing in a vehicle toward Lincoln Avenue.
Arriving officers found the victim, who suffered minor injuries during the robbery. Additional witnesses were interviewed and officers searched the area for surveillance cameras. Later that day, officers determined there was fraudulent activity on the victim's bank cards.
Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from both the area where the crime occurred and where transactions involving the victim’s bank cards were made. A lengthy investigation traced the transactions and surveillance video led detectives to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Sonoma resident Luis Roberto Linarte.
On Wednesday, San Rafael police detectives served a search warrant at Linarte's residence. He was taken into custody and booked at the Marin County Jail for robbery, obtaining credit using another person's identification, and theft/use ofan access card without consent. Linarte was additionally held by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on a parole violation.
The San Rafael Police Department thank everyone who called 911 regarding the incident and witnesses who provided information as well as the allied agencies who assisted with the investigation.