BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — An elementary school crossing guard in Brentwood was harassed with hate speech by a group of protesters apparently because she was wearing a hijab while performing her duties.

Brentwood Union School District Superintendent Dana Eaton sent a letter to Ron Nunn Elementary School parents informing them of the incident that took place Tuesday morning.

“I need to inform you of a situation that your children may have witnessed this morning,” he wrote. “As students were arriving at school, a group of protestors were near the intersection of Central and Rose Brook Terrace. A Ron Nunn School Crossing Guard, who wears a hijab, was crossing students, when the statement ‘This is not the Taliban, this is America, take off your mask’ was directed at her multiple times.”

“This type of hate speech has no place in our schools or in our community,” he continued. “I am devastated for our dedicated crossing guard who had to endure that speech this morning. I am very concerned that multiple students heard the same hate speech on their way to school and wanted to alert parents. We reported this incident to the Brentwood Police Department.”

On Wednesday morning, there was an outpouring of support from parents, teachers and students Wednesday for the school crossing guard. Eaton posted a photo on Twitter of flowers, candy, a balloon and other items placed near the intersection as a thank you and sign of support for the school guard.

“So touched to see so many Ron Nunn Families personally express their appreciation for their crossing guard this morning,” he posted. “It was very special. Thank you to all.”

Eaton spoke with KPIX about the incident and the outpouring of support from parents and students.

“This type of hate speech doesn’t have any place in our community and our schools,” Eaton said, noting that school administrators were upset for the crossing guard and for the students who “had to endure that kind of speech as they were coming to school.”

“Our children deserve a path to school that is free from hate speech and intimidation,” he added.

The Brentwood police have not responded to a request for a comment on the incident, though Eaton told KPIX during the interview that police were investigating.