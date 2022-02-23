SAN RAFAEL (BCN) — The Central Marin Police Authority is investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Marin County Jail, a spokesperson for the county Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, an inmate was found hanging within their solely occupied cell at about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday.READ MORE: Outpouring Of Support For Brentwood School Crossing Guard Harassed For Wearing A Hijab
The San Rafael Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at 5:45 a.m.READ MORE: San Jose Pedestrian Dies Of Injuries Weeks After Being Run Over By VTA Bus
The Sheriff’s Office requested that Central Marin police investigate the death of the inmate, and the Sonoma County coroner’s office will handle coroner’s duties related to the case.
No further information about the case was immediately available.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Victim in Fatal Mission District Shooting Identified as San Francisco Resident
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.