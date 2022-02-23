SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Authorities in San Francisco have identified the man who died last week after officers found him suffering from a gunshot wound in the city’s Mission District.
The San Francisco medical examiner's officials on Wednesday said the victim was identified as 36-year-old San Francisco resident Pedro Castellanos.
On Friday night, officers responded to the corner of 23rd Street and San Jose Avenue for a report of a shooting.
At the scene, officers found Castellanos sitting inside a vehicle and suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics transported a wounded Castellanos to the hospital, where he later died.
Police haven’t announced any arrest in the case.
Police are asking anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call the Police Department's 24-hour anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."
