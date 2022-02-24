SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area politicians and lawmakers condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and called for swift consequences for Russia and its President Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden declared Russia’s continuing assault on Ukraine a “premeditated attack” and announced additional economic sanctions the U.S. and Western allies will impose on Russia in response to its aggressive actions. Russia will also be hit with new export controls, which Mr. Biden said will block more than half of Russia’s high-tech imports and strike a blow to Moscow’s military and technological capabilities.

Rep. Eric Swalwell Thursday issued a statement calling Putin “a ruthless dictator whose actions are a threat to democracies everywhere” and urging a unified international response to the invasion.

“We are not helpless. Through unity we can stop him. And we can do so without U.S. troops firing a single shot,” said Swalwell. “On the front lines our military must give resources to the Ukrainians to assist in their defense, and our intelligence community must share actionable information. Globally, we must lead a sanctions regime that stops the flow of Russia’s money, oil, and travelers.”

Swalwell added: “Most importantly, we must unite the American people at home, even as former President Trump roots for Russia. I hope every American recognizes the privilege of living in a free country. What is our democracy worth if we can’t stand against the invasion of another’s?”

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a tweet “There must be consequences” for Russia’s unprovoked attack.

California is standing with the people of Ukraine tonight. Russia is embarking on an unprovoked attack – an armed attempt to overthrow a sitting democracy. There must be consequences. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 24, 2022

In a statement Thursday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein called on the international community to “ensure that Putin and his government are met with severe consequences.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked attack with no justification, and it is incumbent on all nations to ensure that Putin and his government are met with severe consequences. Putin must understand that such aggression will not stand. pic.twitter.com/Fi3ySNJ3g6 — Senator Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 24, 2022

Feinstein also expressed concern over a possible escalation of the war and Putin’s threats alluding to its nuclear arsenal.

“There is no question that Putin’s actions have been destructive and dangerous and pose the risk of escalating into a broader war in Europe. Even more dangerous are his suggestions of nuclear action and threats against the United States and NATO. Any such move will be met with an overwhelming response, and Congress must come together to make that message crystal clear.”

“Today, I’m praying for the brave people of Ukraine as their country suffers Russia’s military assault,” said Rep. Anna Eshoo in a statement on Thursday. “We know Vladimir Putin is an enemy of democracy and he has revealed his purposeful pursuit of his authoritarian ambitions. I fully support the U.S. and our allies to inflict tough sanctions to make clear to Mr. Putin and autocrats throughout the world that attacks on free and sovereign countries will be met with severe consequences.”

President Biden said Thursday the U.S. will impose sanctions on four of Russia’s largest banks, in addition to two financial institutions the U.S. sanctioned earlier this week, meaning “every asset they have in America will be frozen,” he said.

“Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences,” Mr. Biden said during remarks at the White House, hours after the Russian assault began on Ukraine.

NATO will convene a summit Friday to bring together the leaders of 30 allied nation to map out their next steps, Mr. Biden said. Still, the president emphasized U.S. forces “are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine,” but to defend and reassure NATO allies in the region.

Mr. Biden told reporters he has “no plans” to talk to Putin. He did not answer a question asking why the U.S. isn’t sanctioning Putin directly now.

My prayers are with the Ukrainian people tonight. We stand with them and we stand for democracy. — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) February 24, 2022

