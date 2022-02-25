PLEASANTON (KPIX) — People across the Bay area are pitching in to help support Ukraine however they can, from attending rallies to collecting goods and supplies for relief efforts.

“The only thing that I can do right now is to communicate to you what is actually happening,” said a Ukrainian college student addressing several dozen people who rallied in Yountville Friday evening. Speakers talked about the impact of Russia’s military action against their home country. Some are still waiting to hear whether their families made it out safely.

“Every second I’m just checking my phone and trying to text my parents. I’m trying to figure out where they are but the connection is breaking up and it’s hard,” said Anastasiia Tokar, a college student studying in the U.S. who is originally from Ukraine.

They are just one group of people trying to raise money and help their friends and family who are struggling a half a world away.

“My relatives in Kyiv, they escaped today,” said Igor Markov. He is the director of Nova Ukraine, a non-profit group that has been sending humanitarian aid to the country since 2014.

They were collecting clothing and basic essentials to send but with Ukrainian air space now closed and shipping routes cut off, the donations are piling up.

“We are trying to find ways to, on one hand, continue the shipments; on the other hand, help the refugees,” Markov said.

He says that until the situation is more settled and the refugee camps more organized, his organization needs monetary donations to obtain more than household items.

His other request is for people to continue to show support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

“It’s enough to watch it on the news and think about the world but it’s impacted our community. It’s frightening on so many different levels,” said Sherry Breitigam, a Yountville resident who attended the Friday-night rally.

Another rally to show support for Ukraine is planned for Saturday, Feb. 26 at noon in front of the Ferry Building in San Francisco.

WEBLINK: Nova Ukraine