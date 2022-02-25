SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — Granted immunity from any possible perjury charges, Richelle Nice took the stand Friday morning to answer defense claims that she lied on her jury questionnaire before being seated on the panel that convicted Scott Peterson in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and the couple’s unborn son, Connor.

The jury condemned Peterson to death, a sentence that was overturned by the California Supreme Court, which left his murder conviction in place.

In December, San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Anne-Christine Massullo resentenced Peterson to life in prison without parole. Now, she must decided if Peterson deserves a new trial because of possible juror misconduct by Nice.

With Peterson at the defense table with a boot on his foot and Laci’s family and friends in the audience, Nice strolled up to the stand, took her oath to tell the truth and sat down.

Pat Harris, Peterson’s attorney, slowly began his cross examination, asking about statements she made on her jury questionnaire, if they were “truthful & accurate.”

Then he zeroed in on the pivotal question that asked — “Have you ever been a victim of a crime?” Nice answered no in 2005.

On Friday, Nice admitted she neglected to disclose that she had obtained a restraining order in 2001 against her then-boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend for stalking and threatening her. At the time, she was pregnant with her second child. She also described for Harris a fight she had with her ex-boyfriend that resulted in his arrest. That also was not disclosed to the court.

She told the court she did not disclose those two incidents because she did not consider herself a crime victim – the alleged stalker did not threaten her unborn baby and she also admitted to hitting her boyfriend and not the other way around.

Nice’s testimony was expected to continue Friday afternoon.

“The issue is whether or not one of the jurors — Juror 7 — withheld information, or lied during the jury selection,” said retired Superior Court Judge LaDoris H. Cordell, who followed the case closely. “In jury selection, prospective jurors are to tell the truth. That means to not omit things, or to not just blatantly lie. The issue is whether or not Juror 7 (Nice) lied by not revealing that when she was pregnant, she had been the victim of violence in a domestic relationship.”

The evidentiary hearing was expected to last around a week will begin. It will ultimately decide if Peterson gets a new trial.

The defense has a lineup of around a dozen witnesses they’re ready to call on in addition to Nice, including:

Steve Cardosi, jury forman from the trial

Justin Falconer, a juror who was dismissed from the trial

Greg Beratlis, a juror on the trial

Mark Geragos, Peterson’s defense attorney during the trial

Shareen Anderson and Heath Orchard, executive producer and photographer for an A&E documentary called “The Murder of Laci Peterson”

Johnny Dodd, a journalist

Frank Swertlow and Lyndon Stambler, co-authors of the book “We, the Jury”

The prosecution has a lineup of a half-dozen witnesses they’re ready to call on, including:

Craig Grogan, Stanislaus County District Attorney investigator

Bill Massey, San Mateo County Senior District Attorney inspector

Nate Wandruff, Santa Clara County Senior Criminal investigator

Richelle Nice, juror 7

Elliot Silver and Negad Zaky, Nice’s original attorneys

The attorneys do not have to call on all of the witnesses, and the judge has the final say in which witnesses get to testify, according to Cordell.

“It’s one thing to have someone testify, but the judge also has to assess that person’s credibility. That means looking at the person as they testify, and also, listening and watching how they react to questions that are put to them. So, this is a full plate for this trial judge,” Cordell said.