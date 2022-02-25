MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) — Mountain View’s City Council this week approved more than $1 million in funding for the city’s new guaranteed basic income pilot program.
The funding for the Elevate MV program approved by the council Tuesday will help provide $500 per month for 12 to 24 months for more than 160 families participating in the pilot.
Applications will be accepted for the program starting in May or June and families will be randomly chosen after city officials verify they qualify. The program is meant for families with at least one child under 18 years old and income no more than 30 percent of the area median income.
“Mountain View is taking bold steps to address income inequality and pervasive poverty through Elevate MV,” Mayor Lucas Ramirez said in a statement. “The city’s guaranteed basic income pilot program will show us what a monthly cash payment of $500 to qualifying families can do to improve the well-being of struggling residents and benefit the community as a whole.”
The group Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, founded by former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, will provide the city with no-cost technical assistance during the pilot program.
More details about Mountain View’s program can be found at MountainView.gov/ElevateMV.