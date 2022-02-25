OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man currently in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin has been charged with murder for an October freeway shooting in Oakland that killed a driver.
The California Highway Patrol said Larry Coney, 27, is in jail on an unrelated incident. CHP detectives booked Coney on the additional charges of murder, attempted murder, and shooting at an occupied vehicle.READ MORE: UPDATE: Fire Victim Dies; San Francisco Firefighters Rescue Residents From Western Addition Blaze
The shooting happened on the afternoon of October 27 between the 98th Ave. on-ramp to westbound Interstate Highway 580 and the MacArthur Blvd. off-ramp. After being hit by gunfire, the victim, identified as Monnie Price Jr., drove west on I-580 to the area near the MacArthur Blvd. off-ramp where he died of his injuries.
Family members said Price’s younger brother also died of gun violence in 2012 at age 17.READ MORE: Fatal Caltrain Collision With Vehicle In San Bruno Slows Morning Commute
The CHP said following a months-long investigation, detectives met Wednesday with the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and charges were filed against Coney in connection with the incident.
No other details about the investigation were disclosed. The CHP urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the CHP Investigation Tipline at (707) 917-4491.MORE NEWS: New Trial for Scott Peterson Rests on Testimony of Juror 'Strawberry Shortcake'
The shooting was among dozens of freeway shootings in the East Bay over the past year, the majority along I-580 and I-880. Among them was the fatal shooting of Jasper Wu in November on I-880 in Oakland and the Janurary fatal shooting of Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy recruit David Nguyen on the 580/80 approach to the Bay Bridge.