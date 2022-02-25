WATCH LIVE:CBS News Coverage Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire erupted in a row of apartment buildings in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood Friday morning as firefighters raced to rescue residents.

The San Francisco fire department said crews responded to a report of an one-alarm fire in the 1200 block of Buchanan St. at around 7 a.m.

The arriving crews not only focused on battling the flames, but also rescuing residents.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

Developing story, will be updated.