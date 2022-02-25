SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A fire erupted in a row of apartment buildings in San Francisco’s Western Addition neighborhood Friday morning as firefighters raced to rescue residents.
The San Francisco fire department said crews responded to a report of an one-alarm fire in the 1200 block of Buchanan St. at around 7 a.m.READ MORE: New Trial for Scott Peterson Rests on Testimony of Juror 'Strawberry Shortcake'
The arriving crews not only focused on battling the flames, but also rescuing residents.
READ MORE: Investigation Shows Valero Benicia Refinery Released Toxic Chemicals for Years
UPDATE: 07:13 1238 BUCHANAN ST FIRE IN THE BUILDING – MULTIPLE RESCUES – AVOID AREA https://t.co/i9IpGAImNl
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) February 25, 2022
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.MORE NEWS: Months Later, Rats Run Rampant Still At Eastmont Town Center Offices in Oakland
Developing story, will be updated.