SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in the West Portal neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The robbery was reported at about 2:15 p.m. in the first block of West Portal Avenue, where someone handed over a demand note and then fled with cash, according to police.
The suspect, described as a man in his 30s, remained at large as of Friday and a more detailed description of him was not immediately available.
No one was injured in the bank robbery, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
