MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities in Marin County confirmed a two-vehicle crash Saturday that left three people hospitalized with their injuries.
On Saturday at around 12 p.m., the Marin Area office of the California Highway Patrol received a call regarding a two-vehicle traffic crash with one vehicle rolled onto its roof. The accident happened on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, west of Nicasio Valley Road.READ MORE: Amber Alert: 2-Year-Old Abducted Early Sunday Morning In Sunnyvale
CHP-Marin Area officers, as well as the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office and Marin County Fire Department responded to the accident.
CHP said their preliminary investigation indicated a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling west on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road behind several vehicles. The driver of the Corvette attempted to pass three slower moving vehicles at one-time, traveling at a high rate of speed.READ MORE: Firefighters Contain One-Alarm Fire in San Francisco's Outer Sunset
At the same time, a Toyota pick-up truck at the front of the pack was attempting to make a left turn into a dirt parking area. The driver of the Corvette failed to see the truck turning left. The front of the Chevrolet collided into the left side of the Toyota, causing the truck to flip.
After the collision, the three occupants of the Toyota were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the Corvette sustained minor injuries and was treated on scene, CHP said.
Authorities said the initial investigation indicated drugs and/or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision. The driver of the Corvette will be cited for the unsafe driving maneuver.MORE NEWS: Putin Puts Russia's Nuclear Forces on High Alert as Ukraine Fight Continues
“If you are traveling in West Marin, please remember to drive with caution and care. Get to where you are going safely. There’s no need to rush,” CHP said in a Facebook post about the accident.