OAKLAND (KPIX) — After taking some time off for the pandemic, the Black Joy Parade returned to downtown Oakland on Sunday.

This area has been the scene of numerous, often angry, protests over the years so, when parade founder Elisha Greenwell moved back to her hometown, she thought the place could use a little joy.

“I felt that there was lack of meaningful moments for the Black community,” she said. “There was a lack of time when we could come together for positive reasons and I was like, what if we had a parade? What if we had a parade just for us? The sole purpose was just to celebrate us.”

That’s how it all began. Now in its fifth year, the Black Joy Parade had more than 100 entries and attracted up to 20,000 people. Coming off a pandemic hiatus, the community seemed eager to get back to it.

“It really is to be able to get together,” said spectator Apryl Haynes. “Because, with all the disconnect that’s going on right now, us being able to come here is super important for the kids, for the seniors and everybody in-between.”

“Black Joy” isn’t just the name of the parade, it’s an actual thing in Oakland. Alicia Langlais, creative director of the Diaspora Dance club, said it comes through with every dance step from her group.

“Black Joy, to me, means the ability to express yourself authentically,” she said. “In our society, oftentimes, Black people feel the need to put on a mask in order to navigate and move through society and Black Joy means the ability to be free, to be our complete authentic selves and remove those masks in any context.”

Dance played a big part in just about everything at the parade.

“Hey, we’re bringing Oakland to the world,” said Charlese Banks as her Visit Oakland float moved down the street, pumping out music. “This is what we’re like on an everyday basis but we want everybody to see the Black Joy that we have. Take away the stigma that you see in media and Oakland’s a little like this all the time.”

So, on this day, at this event, the pride of being part of a community came shining through.

“Black Joy is not only the joy of being Black but, just, the culture that comes with it!” said 13-year-old marcher Sarae Threets. “So, definitely, Black culture, Black music — everything Black is Black Joy!”

“We are, I don’t know, we’re just so beautiful,” said founder Greenwell. “We don’t spend enough time celebrating ourselves. We don’t spend enough time just basking in our own glory. And we’re worth it and we deserve it!”