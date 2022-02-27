SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Hundreds of Ukrainians and friends of Ukraine turned out in San Francisco Sunday to show support for that embattled eastern European nation and urged Americans to take more forceful steps beyond donating to non-governmental organizations.

A sea of blue and yellow gathered outside City Hall as people sang and spoke in solidarity with Ukraine. Hundreds brought signs. One read “Don’t bully Ukraine,” another read “Stop Putin the Murderer” and “Glory to our Heroes.”

“Ukrainian[s] never give up. We are so brave, we love freedom and we will never, never be a part of Russia,” said Natalliia Melnychenko, who lives in San Jose. “We all support each other and we just need to be together right now to support each other.”

Dozens carried the Ukrainian flag and one woman sported a “Ukraine” headband and wove blue and yellow into her braids.

Many carried sunflowers, which is the national flower of Ukraine.

“Everyone has to do their part so those who cannot go and fight, they can work here,” said one speaker.

Oleksander Horbenko moved to the Bay Area last summer for work. He has served in the Ukrainian military.

“I’m Ukrainian. I’m former military and I support with all my heart. I would be there if I can but at least do whatever it takes, at least I can support, at least I can send some photos, anything,” he said.

Alex Kuznetcov, who is Russian, made a sign that read: “Russians Against War.”

“The decisions that are happening — they are not by people, they are just a few responsible persons,” he said.

Rally organizers urged people to reach out to their U.S. senators, representatives and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to demand military, financial and humanitarian aid.

Many protesters also pushed for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to give Ukrainian ground forces a fighting chance.

People of all ages, including many families, attended the Sunday-evening rally.

Nataliia Goshylyk arrived in the Bay Area in the fall as a Fulbright scholar.

“My immediate family is here, my husband and my kids but that’s all,” she said. “Everyone else back in Ukraine. Right now, they are hiding in their homes. My friends, my colleagues, all over Ukraine, they are hiding in underground stations, they are hiding in basement, they are trying to run away from the bombings, they are trying to save their lives.”

City Hall was also lit up in blue and gold to honor Ukraine.