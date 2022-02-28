BERKELEY (CBS SF) — BART work crews scrambled Monday morning to repair at door in the Berkeley Tunnel that has caused major delays in the commute from Walnut Creek, Concord and other East Bay communities.
The Berkeley Tunnel runs near the Caldecott Tunnel and connects East Bay communities with stops in Oakland and San Francisco. At 6:25 a.m., transit officials said they have begun turning some trains back at Orinda and Lafayette to reduce delays on the line.
The malfunctioning door was forcing trains to single track through the tunnel to the Rockridge station in Oakland.
It wasn't the only issue on the system Monday morning.
At 6:30 a.m., BART official said there was a 10-minute delay on the San Francisco line in the East Bay direction due to an equipment problem on a train at Glen Park.