SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco police on Monday confirmed that an elderly man who went missing Saturday morning from his home on the 200 block of Dorland Street in the Mission District has been found.
Mike Lum had last been seen at 10 a.m. Feb. 26, on Muni line 29. Lum is described as an 85-year-old Asian male, 5-feet-9 inches tall and 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Lum was last seen wearing a beige jacket, gray striped shirt, and dark jeans.
SFPD Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted that Lum had been found shortly before midnight near the Chase Center.
Mr. Lum was found last night just before Midnight near Chase Center. Thank you everyone for looking. #SFPD https://t.co/ZaMUBJA96Z
— R. Vaswani (@sfvas) February 28, 2022
