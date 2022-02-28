STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – Stockton authorities received reports of a string of armed robberies and an attempted robbery Sunday, according to police.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a 63-year-old man was robbed while working at a business in the 2900 block of West Benjamin Holt Drive, police said.

The victim was approached by a suspect with a handgun who demanded property and then fled on foot with the stolen items, according to police.

In the evening, at 7:17 p.m., police received reports of an attempted robbery in the 2800 block of West March Lane.

A 31-year-old woman was working at a business in the area when a man approached her and demanded property while displaying a handgun.

However, the suspect ran away without any property, police said.

The second robbery occurred at 7:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of Kentfield Road, where a 21-year-old man was robbed and assaulted while trying to sell items in the area.

The suspects, two men, left the scene on foot with the victim’s property after showing a handgun to the victim.

A third robbery happened in the 5700 block of Pacific Avenue at 9 p.m., when a 25-year-old man who was working at a business tried to stop a woman from leaving with unpaid items.

Police said the worker made an effort to stop the suspect from leaving without paying for merchandise, but the woman threatened him with a weapon and fled in a white SUV.

