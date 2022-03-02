SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta and attorneys general from seven other states announced an investigation Wednesday into TikTok and whether the social media platform is harming kids’ physical and mental health.

The investigation will also look into whether the China-based company is violating state consumer protection laws and putting children at risk, according to press statements issued by Bonta and attorneys general from Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.

According to the announcements, the investigation will look into the harms using TikTok can cause to children what TikTok knew about these harmful effects. Among other things, the probe will focus on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement and increase the time spent on the platform.

“Our children are growing up in the age of social media – and many feel like they need to measure up to the filtered versions of reality that they see on their screens,” said Bonta in a prepared statement. “We know this takes a devastating toll on children’s mental health and well-being. But we don’t know what social media companies knew about these harms and when. Our nationwide investigation will allow us to get much-needed answers and determine if TikTok is violating the law in promoting its platform to young Californians.”

In November, Bonta announced a nationwide investigation into Facebook parent company Meta over its Instagram platform, alleging Meta is promoting it to children and young adults despite knowing that such use is associated with physical and mental health harms. Bonta and 43 attorneys general last year urged Meta to drop plans for an Instagram version for children under age 13. Following widespread criticism, Meta announced in September that it would pause the development of the new platform.

In August 2020, former President Donald Trump signed an executive order to ban TikTok in the U.S. if it was not sold by its owner, Chinese firm ByteDance Ltd. over concerns about the company’s handling of U.S. user data. Following lawsuits by TikTok and several TikTok influencers, U.S. judges blocked the Trump administration ban and blocked the U.S. Commerce Department from restricting TikTok.

In June 2021, President Joe Biden revoked the Trump administration ban on TikTok and instead directed the Secretary of Commerce to investigate TikTok and other apps with foreign ties to determine whether they pose a risk to Americans’ data privacy or national security.