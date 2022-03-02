MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Officials at Google have announced the companies plan to have workers return to their offices for a “hybrid work week” starting on April 4.
The plan will go into effect at select Google office locations in the U.S., including the Bay Area, company officials said. The plan will allow employees to use the month of March "to help transition to their new hybrid work routines."
According to the information included in a Google announcement regarding the hybrid work week, most employees will be at their office three days of the week, while working where they choose the other two days. Time spent in office will focused on in-person collaboration for projects, a Google spokesperson said.
“Google’s approach to the hybrid work week was inspired by Googler feedback and is designed to maximize flexibility for Googlers while still facilitating the innovation, collaboration and camaraderie of our in-office experiences,” the Google announcement read.
Google employees will also have the option to work from the office more often if they choose, with some positions requiring employees to be onsite more than three days a week due to the nature of the job.
The announcement noted that since Google launched its work location tool last June, nearly 14,000 employees around the world have transferred to a new location or moved to fully remote work. A Google spokesperson said about 85% of total applications through the tool were approved.