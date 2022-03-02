BRENTWOOD (KPIX 5) – In a 3-2 vote, board members of the Liberty Union High School District in Brentwood voted Monday to make mask wearing optional for students, before the state’s own rollback scheduled for March 12.

“I think it’s okay. I don’t think it was a bad thing to begin with. It keeps the kids safe. They don’t really mind, it’s mostly the parents that mind,” said parent Russell Brown.

“I don’t think it’s not a good idea yet. It’s safer to keep it on longer,” said father Tony Galbes.

Among those concerned about the rollback, the Liberty Education Association – the union represents the teachers. The concern is less COVID-19 related though — it’s more about the concern over lawsuits, insurance and state penalties.

“The teachers union is not for or against masks. The teachers is for lawful behavior and the mask mandate is currently the law. It carries the force of the law,” said union president Hillary Pedrotti.

Students who spoke with KPIX 5 said most are still masking up, despite the repeal in the district.

“I don’t understand why people can’t just wait the nine days- because it is nine days so I don’t get why people couldn’t have just waited,” said senior Gabriella Twigg.

KPIX 5 spoke with many parents off-camera who were in support of the mask mandate rollback, but who didn’t want to express their opinions on camera.

Pedrotti says despite the repeal – almost all students are keeping theirs on. “What has been interesting is that I only had one student yesterday who didn’t have a mask on,” she told KPIX 5.

Along with Liberty Union, a school district in the Sacramento-area suburb of Roseville has also approved lifting their mask mandate ahead of time.