SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 63-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries when a driver struck him with his vehicle in San Francisco on Tuesday night, according to police.
The collision was reported at 8:03 p.m. in the area of Third and Harrison streets.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available Wednesday.
A 65-year-old man driving the 2019 Volkswagen Golf that hit the other man was not arrested following the collision, police said. No other details about the case were released by police.
