OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old was found shot and killed in the Oakland Hills on Wednesday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., police responded to the area of 98th Avenue and Interstate 580 following a ShotSpotter activation.

“While they were on scene, officers were advised by the Oakland department communications division of a vehicle that appeared to have been struck by gunfire in the fire of Keller Avenue and Mountain Boulevard,” Deputy Chief Drennon Lindsey said at a briefing on Thursday afternoon.

Police said people inside the vehicle flagged down an ambulance nearby, pulled the teen from the vehicle and drove off. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not immediately released.

The victim’s family was at the scene Thursday morning.

“I got a call, I wasn’t out here, I got a call about it and it shocked me,” a teen said at the scene. He told KPIX 5 the victim is his brother.

“Loving, caring, I just want everybody to remember him, never forget my twin.” he said.

“All I got to say is, just pray for us, keep us in your prayers,” said a woman at the scene who told KPIX 5 she is the victim’s aunt.

“People have got to start standing up and saying they can’t put up with this anymore. It’s a 14-year-old boy. His mother must be devastated,” said Verena Scherer, an Oakland resident who lives up the street from where the boy was found. She left flowers at the intersection. “That’s somebody’s baby, that could be my child, it could be anybody’s child.”

Flo Kimmerling pushed her grandson in a stroller on Thursday morning, a weekly tradition for her with family living nearby. She worries about this kind of violence coming into a diverse neighborhood where people of all backgrounds are struggling and working hard to create a safe place for their children.

“You have to find out who did it and for what reason before you can make any judgement on it,” she told KPIX 5. “It makes me think we got to do something different, you know, our society as a whole needs to come together.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or their tip line at (510) 238-7950.