SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Four people including an 18-month-old child were injured Friday morning in a horrific chain reaction crash that included a Sonoma County transit bus.
CHP Officer Matt Pinheiro said the crash on River Road began when a vehicle slammed into the rear of a car making a left-hand turn into a driveway.
The vehicle then pivoted into the westbound lane and collided head-on into a Sonoma County transit bus which traveled a short distance before toppling on its side in a ditch.
A passerby, Pinheiro said, rushed to the crumpled vehicle and pulled the injured 18-month-old from a car seat.
"It could have been so much worse had the child not been properly placed in the car seat," Pinheiro said.
The bus was also empty of passengers. The drivers of the bus, vehicles and the child were rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.