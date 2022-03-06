BRENTWOOD (KPIX) — In what is certainly a cautionary tale Sunday, a young boy and a teenage girl were rushed to the hospital after they were hurt playing with fireworks in east Contra Costa County.
It happened on Birch Street near a middle school in Brentwood late Sunday afternoon.
Police say a group of kids was playing with fireworks when one of them went off, injuring a 10-year-old boy and a teenage girl.
Emergency crews say the boy is in severe condition with injuries to his chest, hands and face. He had to be lifted by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Oakland.
The teen girl was taken to a hospital with head injuries.