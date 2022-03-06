HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a young man who was gunned down late Saturday night outside of a Hayward liquor store.
The Alameda County Sheriff's Department said deputies were dispatched at about 10:40 p.m. to investigate a report of a shooting in the 200 block of A St.
When they arrived on the scene, they found a young adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds. Fire and EMS responded to the scene but were unable to save the victim’s life.
The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was shot in the area of the liquor store by two unknown suspects. The suspects then fled before deputies arrived and remained at large Sunday morning.
Detectives and crime lab technicians responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and looking for surveillance video.
No information about a possible motive or a description of the suspects has been released. The victims name will not be released at this time pending notification of family.
If you have any information or were in the area and witnessed the shooting, you were asked to call the sheriff’s department’s 24 hour dispatch center at 510 667-7721.