NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcycle rider died Monday morning in a solo-crash on U.S. Highway 101 near Novato, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The wreck was reported about 6:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 south of the San Antonio Road offramp, near Olompali State Historic Park.READ MORE: Electrical Fire Shuts Down Service On BART's Richmond Line
No other information about the crash was immediately available.READ MORE: Apple Prepares To Unveil Product Updates Amid Turbulent Stock Market
As of 7:45 a.m., two lanes were blocked on southbound 101 near the scene of the wreck and motorists should expect delays, the CHP said.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Body of Missing USF College Student Found in Crashed Tesla
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.