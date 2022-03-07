SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are at the scene of a traffic collision that critically injured a pedestrian Monday evening, according to authorities.
A Twitter post by San Jose police said the collision involving the pedestrian happened at the intersection of Capitol Expwy and Story Road.
READ MORE: Skyrocketing Gas Prices Increase Demand for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Units are currently at the scene of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian at the intersection of Capitol Expwy and Story Rd.
The pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.
TOC 5:55 PM pic.twitter.com/SpaZwBNkzw
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 8, 2022
Police said dispatch received a call shortly before 6 p.m. The pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.READ MORE: Silicon Valley Firms Ramp Up Efforts To Return Workers To Office
Police units remain on the scene investigating the collision. Traffic is being impacted in the area and drivers should expect delays.MORE NEWS: BART Electrical Fire Leads To Ongoing Troubles Between Richmond, Berkeley
Authorities will provide updated information on the incident as it becomes available.