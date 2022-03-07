Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are at the scene of a traffic collision that critically injured a pedestrian Monday evening, according to authorities.

A Twitter post by San Jose police said the collision involving the pedestrian happened at the intersection of Capitol Expwy and Story Road.

Police said dispatch received a call shortly before 6 p.m. The pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police units remain on the scene investigating the collision. Traffic is being impacted in the area and drivers should expect delays.

Authorities will provide updated information on the incident as it becomes available.