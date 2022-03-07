SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Monday confirmed the recent arrest of a known gang member and his girlfriend after a loaded handgun was found in the Disney/Pixar character backpack being worn by the gang member’s 18-month-old child.
San Francisco Police Commander Raj Vaswani tweeted about the arrests late Monday morning. While he did not offer specifics on exactly when or where the arrests happened, Vaswani noted that the suspects were taken into custody as police investigators were executing a search warrant on a known gang member.
Great arrest by our #SFPD CVRT Unit. Investigators were conducting a search warrant on the person/home of a known gang member. They saw him exit a movie theater w/his girlfriend & 18-month-old child. He was detained w/o incident, but investigators discovered a fully loaded GLOCK pic.twitter.com/oTnHtqu3GO
— R. Vaswani (@sfvas) March 7, 2022
Investigators saw the gang member exit an unnamed movie theater with his girlfriend and 18-month-old child and he was detained without incident.
Police found a fully loaded Glock handgun with an extended 30-round magazine in the Lightning McQueen backpack the 18-month-old child was wearing. Photos of the backpack and its contents were included in the Twitter post, showing an assortment of candy and snacks as well as a diaper that were in the backpack with the firearm.
Police identified the arrested suspects as 36-year-old San Francisco resident Ellis McGhee, a person authorities have previously identified as a known Oakdale Mob gang member, and 26-year-old San Francisco resident Shales Hogan.
Vaswani said both were booked for multiple felonies including child endangerment. No other details have been revealed regarding the case.