SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the 4600 block of Bolero Drive has sent the pedestrian to the hospital, San Jose Police announced on Twitter at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
The pedestrian has been transported with serious injuries, police said.
The driver is on the scene and is cooperating with authorities, SJPD said.
No other information is available at this time.
