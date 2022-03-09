SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Wednesday confirmed they are investigating a possible kidnapping in the Fisherman’s Wharf area that happened early Tuesday.
SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca told CBS SF that early Tuesday morning at approximately 1:54 a.m., officers from the Central Station responded to the 200 block of Beach Street for a report of a possible kidnapping.
Police officers proceeded to respond to multiple locations and conducted a missing person investigation. Officers canvassed the area for the missing person, evidence, and witnesses but found nothing.
While police did not provide any information regarding the kidnapping victim, the timing and location of the incident match those of a report being circulated on social media of a 20-year-old Black trans woman identified as Isa Dessalines. Those social media posts circulating on Wednesday included the hashtag “#FindIsa.”
San Francisco police said are working with other Bay Area law enforcement agencies to further investigate the incident and locate the missing person.
The San Francisco Police Department Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation to locate this missing person. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.