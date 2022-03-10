AMERICAN CANYON (BCN) — An American Canyon teen was struck by an SUV on Wednesday, police said.
American Canyon police were dispatched around 3 p.m. to a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle in the area of Silver Oak Trail and Toscana Drive.
Upon arriving, police discovered that a 15-year-old boy in the roadway had been struck by a GMC SUV. The juvenile had moderate injuries and was transported via CHP air ops to the Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland, police said.
Witnesses told officers that the juvenile had not been walking in a crosswalk. Speed does not appear to be a factor, but police said they are investigating further.
Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call (707) 253-4451.
