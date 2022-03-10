SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Facing a series of allegations of corruption and civil rights violations in her office, Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced Thursday she would not run for re-election in the upcoming June primary and will retire at the end of her current term.

In a prepared statement, Smith said “it is with some regret that I announce my retirement from service at the end of my term in January of 2023.” She said she was prioritizing the interests of the county in announcing an end to her 49 years at the sheriff’s office, with the last 24 years as sheriff.

“As a public official, sometimes you make powerful enemies,” said Smith. “Decisions to stand up for a victim of a gang rape, oppose a Judge who leniently dealt with a sexual offender because of his privileged status or taking on other elected officials to protect the public and a former reputable newspaper because it was the right thing to do makes you a target. I accept that fact.”

Smith has denied any wrongdoing amid a series of allegations of misconduct and corruption involving either herself or her office in the past several years.

Thursday’s statement comes just over a month after the union representing rank-and-file deputies overwhelmingly voted to endorse her challenger in the election, the latest political and legal blow for the embattled Smith:

In January, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a civil rights investigation into the sheriff’s office.

In August of last year, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Smith was under investigation for a pay-to-play scheme involving concealed carry weapons permits. Shortly after, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors passed a unanimous vote of no confidence.

In December, a civil grand jury indicted Smith on corruption charges.

In 2020, the county settled a lawsuit for $10 million dollars over neglect and mistreatment of a jail inmate.

In 2018, three sheriff’s deputies were convicted of second-degree murder for beating an inmate to death in 2015.

